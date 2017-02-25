FHSU women’s basketball earns No. 6 seed; plays MSSU Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team will enter the 2017 MIAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed, announced Saturday evening by the conference office.

Bracket

The Tigers will face off with 11th-seeded Missouri Southern in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. First tip is set for 7 p.m. Ticket information for the home game can be found HERE.

Fort Hays State finished the regular season 21-7 overall and 12-7 in league play, winning 20 or more games for the sixth-straight season.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will advance to the quarterfinal round in Kansas City, Mo. to play the No. 3 seed Emporia State. That game will take place on Friday (March 3) inside Municipal Auditorium at noon.

The Tigers dropped their only game against the Lions this season, falling 75-64 earlier this season in Joplin, Mo.

Below is the full schedule for the 2017 MIAA Tournament.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 (Campus Sites)

Game 1: #9 Lindenwood at #8 Nebraska-Kearney 7 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Northwest Missouri at #5 Central Oklahoma 7 p.m.

Game 3: #10 Southwest Baptist at #7 Washburn 7 p.m.

Game 4: #11 Missouri Southern at #6 Fort Hays State 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 5: #3 Emporia State vs. Winner Game 4 12 p.m.

Game 6: #2 Central Missouri vs. Winner Game 3 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: #1 Pittsburg State vs. Winner Game 1 6 p.m.

Game 8: #4 Missouri Western vs. Winner Game 2 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 6 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 11: Semifinal Winners 3:30 p.m.