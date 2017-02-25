DCC and Russell schools celebrate Youth Art Month

DCC

RUSSELL–March is Youth Art Month and the Deines Cultural Center is celebrating with our annual student art exhibition. The art students from Russell schools, USD 407 have been creating works of art in ceramics, drawing, painting, and other mediums all school year. This is your chance to see the creative side of Russell’s youth.

Join us on Sunday, March 5th for a special reception with baked goodies and refreshments served from 2-5 pm. The student art show is on display from March 5th through April 8th. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Deines Cultural Center is located at 820 North Main Street in Russell. Call (785) 483-3742 for information.