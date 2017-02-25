Betty Ann Pope Rethmann, 85, passed away February 22, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

She was born in Blue Rapids, Kansas on August 20, 1931. Her parents were Ed and Laura Pope. She had two older brothers, Lincoln Harrison and Charles Eugene. Betty attended school in Blue Rapids, graduating from Blue Rapids High School in 1949.

Betty married Alvin (Sam) Rethmann on August 27, 1957 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and enjoyed 59 years together. They had two daughters, Joy Annette and Jan Ellen. Betty’s family was always the center of her life. She was a stay at home mom while her daughters were growing up. This was a job she took very seriously, doing all that she could to ensure her home was spotless and her family had all they needed.

Betty was an excellent seamstress and spent countless hours making every outfit for her girls until they were in high school, and even then she continued creating their dresses and gowns for special occasions. In later years, Betty was always willing to make or remake some article of clothing for her grandkids. One of Betty’s most special creations was her granddaughter’s wedding dress.

After their daughters were grown Sam’s job took them to Kansas City, Kansas for ten years. During that time, Betty continued to use her talents as a seamstress to work with clothing as a tailor at KG Men’s Store in Overland Park, KS. Unhappy with being so far from their daughters and their families, Betty and Sam returned to Goodland in 1985.

For several years Betty worked at the High Plains Museum in Goodland assisting visitors and helping to create displays. She later worked for the State of Kansas as a tourism counselor at the Tourist Travel Information Center on I-70 near Ruleton, Kansas. She became an expert on the many fascinating places to visit in the state and enjoyed visiting most with her co-workers and friends.

Betty loved books and read many each week. She enjoyed crochet and embroidery, and restoring furniture and the many homes they lived in through the years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Goodland, and participated in Martha’s Group of Christian Women’s Fellowship and the Sherman County Historical Society. She was active at the Goodland Senior Center and served for several years on the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board.

Her parents and brothers preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of the home, Joy (Richard) Hayden and Jan (Perry) Lohr of Goodland. Betty had four grandchildren, Richard (Ruth) Hayden of McPherson, Kansas, Daniel (Miranda) Hayden of Goddard, Kansas, Justin (Brooke) Lohr of St. Francis, Kansas, Sasha (Aaron) Smith, Jefferson City, Missouri. Great-grandchildren include Hope Hayden, Brian Hayden, Daniel Hayden, Brooke Heinrich, Baylee Heinrich, Bruce Hayden, Breck Lohr, Pierce Lohr, Dane Lohr and Ezra Smith. She also leaves behind brother in law Harold (Joyce) Rethmann, sister-in-law, Elinor Beaty, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the First Christian Church in Goodland with Pastor Doug Amend officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, KS.

Memorials may be designated to the First Christian Church or to the Goodland Senior Citizens Center and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com. Memorial Service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, KS.