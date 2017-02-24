Plainville physician recognized on state Senate floor

By MICAYLA PACHTA

Intern for Sen. Elaine Bowers

TOPEKA–Lynn Fisher, MD, FAAFP (Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians) from Plainville was recognized on the Kansas Senate Floor during the Jan. opening session.

Dr. Fisher is the President of The Kansas Academy of Family Physicians and coordinates a physician to be present every day at the statehouse through a program called Family Doctor of the Day or FDOD.

The Doctor of the Day, located on the 4th floor, assists legislators, staff and visitors with any medical issue that may arise whether it be a sore throat, ibuprofen for a headache, or dealing with a more serious issue that may arise.

Fisher is a finalist for 2017 Kansas Family Physician of the Year.