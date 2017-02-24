Patricia (Pat) Strutt was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on July 10, 1936 to Doyle Leon Ramsey and Myrtle Thelma (Howry) Ramsey.

Pat was raised in Maysville, Oklahoma where she attended Maysville High School. In 1953 she married Thomas Richardson and they had Pat’s first son Leon Richardson. Leon died shortly after he was born. In 1955, Pat met Richard Hays Strutt while working at a soda fountain in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Pat and Richard were married in 1956. She moved with Richard to Woodston, Kansas where they started a family and had three boys. Darvin (Tammi) Strutt, Colby, Kansas, Terry Lee Strutt, deceased, and Johnny (Michelle) Strutt, Oakley, Kansas. They moved to Oakley in 1965 where she would spend the rest of her life.

Pat worked at Stetz’s 5 & 10 and the Oakley Manor but her favorite job was being a mom. She continued to work at being a caregiver to several older people in the community until diabetes started to affect her vision. The diabetes did not stop her from being a mom though. She made all the football games and wrestling matches the boys participated in. You could hear her above all others. But the only thing Pat loved more than taking care of the boys was visiting and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her face would light up when any of them walked into the room. She loved making candy and cookies for their Christmas baskets.

Pat and her laugh will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Billy Ramsey and Boyd Ramsey and two sons Leon Richardson and Terry L Strutt and grandchild Terry J Strutt.

Pat is survived by her friend Orville Helus, Oakley, Kansas, her brother Charles (Mery) Ramsey, Lakeland, Florida, her sons, six grandchildren, Allisha Cutshall, Kellie Strutt, Kirstie Strutt, Trevor Strutt, Melody Davis and Andrea Strutt. There are also five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.