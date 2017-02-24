Murder suspect’s trial underway in Graham County

HILL CITY — The trial of Bobby J. Tallent, who is alleged to have shot and killed Norton resident, Joseph A. Sweet, on March 6, 2015, began with jury selection on Tuesday in the Graham County Courtroom. Representing the State of Kansas is Lee Davidson, Assistant Attorney General. Mr. Tallent is being represented by Jess W. Hoeme, of Joseph, Hollander, and Craft LLC, Wichita.

With the Honorable Preston Pratt presiding, the Court commenced its proceedings with preliminary examination of jurors. Three juror panels, each consisting of 25 prospective jurors, were questioned. From the first panel of potential jurors, 18 were passed for cause, while 18 from panel two and six from panel three were passed with cause. Of these 42 potential jurors, a total of 28 were dismissed; 14 dismissed by Mr. Davidson and 14 dismissed by Mr. Hoeme.

Of the 14 potential jurors that remained, 12 were selected to serve on the jury panel, while the two remaining individuals will serve as alternates. On Wednesday afternoon, the petit jury received preliminary jury instructions, which were read aloud by Judge Pratt.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Pratt heard opening statements from Mr. Davidson and Mr. Hoeme. According to preliminary testimony, twenty shots were fired in the Norton Pool Park on the evening of the shooting. Two of those shots struck Mr. Sweet, according to the autopsy report. Following the shootout, Mr. Tallent is reported to have led the Kansas Highway Patrol on a high speed chase that reached speeds of up to 108 mph. The chase ended in Oberlin, where Tallent was apprehended and taken into custody. In his opening statement, Mr. Davidson recounted the evening these crimes took place, providing specific details of the events that unfolded.

Tallent, who first appeared before the District Court of Norton County on March 8, 2015, has been held in the Norton County Jail awaiting trial on the following charges: (1) premeditated murder in the 1st degree; (2) attempted capital murder; (3) attempted 1st degree murder; (4) burglary; (5) felony theft; and (6) felony fleeing and eluding. Mr. Hoeme has challenged these charges, seeking to reduce the counts from intentional and premeditated to reckless.

During preliminary testimony, David “D.J.” Porter, Mr. Sweet’s son-in-law, gave an emotional account detailing the events of the evening prior to the rampage that ensued. The Sweet family and their friends had spent the evening celebrating the birthday of Joe’s wife, Kelly, when the vibe of the gathering changed. Two dogs, belonging to the Sweet family, began to behave erratically in the backyard, and Sweet went outside to investigate. Porter recalled that Sweet encountered the suspect and made a call to 911 to report the incident before leaving his yard and entering Pool Park. Porter stated that the suspect moderately jogged towards the tennis courts, where he raised his rifle and began firing for unknown reasons. Porter witnessed the suspect drop his rifle and begin to reload before more shots were fired. He recounted racing back to the Sweet home to secure the family and children as he made an attempt to barricade the entrance.

Preliminary testimony from Norton Patrol Officer, Jacob Hess, indicated that he was fired upon within seconds of his arrival at Pool Park. With his car still in drive, Hess has testified that he could see the ricochet of bullets being fired, and heard his patrol vehicle being hit. In an attempt to avoid being shot, Hess went to the rear corner of his vehicle, and tried to communicate with the suspect after the barrage of fire. He testified that he ordered the suspect to come out with his hands up, and at that time heard a man’s voice that yelled, “he is behind the slide”. Officer Hess testified that he again ordered the suspect to cease and desist. After Hess yelled, there were more gunshots, followed by a female scream heard coming from the scene at the southwest corner of the residence.

According to preliminary testimony given by Eric Moore, Forensic Scientist with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, three groups of shell casings were found in relation to the events of March 6. The first group, and those found closest to the victim, included 3 casings, the second group included 2 casings, and a third group of 15 casings was found in the southwest corner of Pool Park. Live rounds and a box of PMC .223 REM ammunition was also located by the creek. According to Moore’s testimony, 20 shots were fired that evening in the Norton Pool Park. Two of those shots hit Sweet, according to the autopsy report.

The Court will continue to hear testimony for approximately two to three weeks, according to Judge Pratt.