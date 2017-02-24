Mary Avis Lamon, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Reeds Cove Nursing Home in Wichita, Kansas.

She was born on July 16, 1916 in Petrol, North Dakota, the daughter of Thomas & Mamie E. Wyant Parsons.

A resident of Scott City Kansas from 1970 until moving to Wichita, Kansas in 2012, she was a homemaker, seamstress and chef.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Scott City, Kansas.

On August 20, 1941 she married J. James Eberhardt in Mott, North Dakota. He passed away on February 11, 1947. On November 20, 1948 she married Emery L. “Jack” Booth in Mott, North Dakota. He passed away on June 15, 1998 in Wichita, Kansas. On November 17, 1961 she married George A. Lamon in Syracuse, Kansas. He passed away on February 9, 1977 in Meade, Kansas.

Survivors Include her Two Sons – Thomas & Maureen Booth of Brighton, Michigan, Emery L. Booth, Jr. Of Phoenix, Arizona; Four Daughters – Edith & Bill Brown of Scott City, Kansas, Suzy Carpenter of Merriam Woods, Missouri, Mary Jane King of Rose Hill, Kansas, Jearlene & Bob Tanner of Midland, Michigan, Twenty Seven Grandchildren, Numerous Great Grandchildren and Numerous Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband, Three Sons – James Eberhardt, Earl Booth, Darrel Lamon, Three Daughters – Eva Marie Eberhardt, Barbara Jean Wolf, Saron Kay Kerbo, one Granddaughter – Ellen Leverett, Ten Brothers and Sisters.

Funeral Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Scott City, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 with Pastor John Lewis presiding.

Interment will be in the Lakin Cemetery in Lakin, Kansas at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday.