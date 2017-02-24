Lynette Stramel

, age 55, of Hays, Kansas died Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at her home. She was born August 25, 1961 in Hays to Marvin F. and Elgerine P. (Engel) Gross. She married Kevin J. Stramel on April 9, 1983, in Hays.

She was a homemaker and worked as a Administrative Assistant in the Environmental Office of Ellis County. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration all of Hays. She was a 1979 graduate of Marian High School. She enjoyed sewing, boating, camping and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin Stramel, of the home; one son, Scott Stramel, Hays; two daughters, Trista Gasper and husband, Kyle, Hays; Jessa Zimmerman and husband, Nathan, Hays; her mother, Elgerine Gross, Hays; one brother, Lee Gross and wife, Bev, Hays; two sisters, Lori Hertel and husband Mike, Hays; Lois Stramel and husband, Dale, Hays; her mother-in-law, Delphine Stramel, Hays; and one grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Gross; father-in-law, Verlin Stramel; her grandparents, Florian and Clara (Rohleder) Engel; Martin and Amelia (Schumacher) Gross.

Services are 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 18th and Vine Hays. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Pfeifer, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and from 11:30 to 12:45 P.M. Saturday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, KS 67601.

A Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration rosary will be at 6:30 P.M. Friday, followed by a vigil service at 7:00 P.M. Friday, all at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Memorials to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, Salina Diocesan Seminary Fund or Holy Cross Charities, Inc. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.