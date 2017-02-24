Lynette Stramel

She was a homemaker and worked as a Administrative Assistant in the Environmental Office of Ellis County. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration all of Hays. She was a 1979 graduate of Marian High School. She enjoyed sewing, boating, camping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Stramel, of the home; one son, Scott Stramel, Hays; two daughters, Trista Gasper and husband, Kyle, Hays; Jessa Zimmerman and husband, Nathan, Hays; her mother, Elgerine Gross, Hays; one brother, Lee Gross and wife, Bev, Hays; two sisters, Lori Hertel and husband Mike, Hays; Lois Stramel and husband, Dale, Hays; her mother-in-law, Delphine Stramel, Hays; and one grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Gross; father-in-law, Verlin Stramel; her grandparents, Florian and Clara (Rohleder) Engel; Martin and Amelia (Schumacher) Gross.
Services are 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 18th and Vine Hays. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Pfeifer, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and from 11:30 to 12:45 P.M. Saturday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, KS 67601.
A Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration rosary will be at 6:30 P.M. Friday, followed by a vigil service at 7:00 P.M. Friday, all at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
Memorials to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, Salina Diocesan Seminary Fund or Holy Cross Charities, Inc. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.