KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 2/24/17

Smooth Descent

Freddy came thundering down the stairs, much to his father’s annoyance.

“Freddy,” he called, “how many more times do I have I to tell you to

come downstairs quietly? Now, go back upstairs and come down like a

civilized human being.”

There was a silence, and Freddy reappeared in the front room.

“That’s better,” said his father, “now in future will you always come

down stairs like that.”

“Suits me,” said Freddy. “I slid down the railing.”

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry