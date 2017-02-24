Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science info sessions start in Hays

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Staff from Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science will host nine free information sessions across the state for seventh-graders through high school sophomores and their families in March and April.

The academy offers high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to get a head start on their college education (up to 68 credit hours).

Students and their parents can learn about KAMS and visit with representatives from the academy. Registration can be by phone, 785-628-4719, or by visiting the registration website at http://www.fhsu.edu/kams/Info-session-registration/.

The information sessions are listed chronologically.

March 6

Hays, 5 to 6 p.m.

Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, Meadowlark Room

600 Park Street

March 7

Topeka, 5 to 6 p.m.

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Anton Room, 202

1515 SW 10th Ave.

March 9

Wichita 5 to 6 p.m.

Wichita Public Library

223 S. Main St.

March 13

Hutchinson, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Hutchinson Public Library, Meeting Room

901 N. Main St.

March 16

Dodge City, 5 to 6 p.m.

Dodge City Public Library, Meeting Room

1001 N. Second Ave.

March 20

Emporia, 5 to 6 p.m.

Emporia Public Library, Meeting Room

110 E. Sixth Ave.

March 23

Bonner Springs, 5 to 6 p.m.

Bonner Springs Public Library

201 N. Nettleton Ave.

March 30

Topeka, 5 to 6 p.m.

Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, Anton Room, 202

1515 SW 10th Ave.

April 3

Salina, 5 to 6 p.m.

Salina Public Library, Technology Center Conference Room

301 Elm St.

All information sessions are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jared Cook, coordinator for marketing and recruitment at (785) -628-4719 or visit www.fhsu.edu/kams.

About KAMS:

KAMS is an early-entry-to-college program that focuses on advanced mathematics and science. While studying at KAMS, students live on campus in a select residence hall with other KAMS students from across Kansas and around the world. Over the course of two years, students take 68 hours of college credit. These college classes are taken alongside traditional college undergraduates and taught by college professors, while simultaneously contributing to their high school graduation requirements.