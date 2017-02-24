Kan. man accused in domestic terror plot feared social collapse

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A lawyer for a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali refugees says his client believed then President Barack Obama would declare martial law and not recognize the validity of the election if Donald Trump won — forcing militias to step in.

The defense claim of a “self-defensive posture” surfaced during a detention hearing Friday for Patrick Stein, whom prosecutors say was the leader of militia group called “The Crusaders.”

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren did not immediately rule.

But attorney Ed Robinson offered a glimpse Stein’s mistaken views that the election would end with social collapse and violence regardless of who won.

Prosecutors allege Stein and others plotted to detonate truck bombs the day after the election at an apartment complex where 120 Somali immigrants live in western Kansas.