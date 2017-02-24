Hays USD 489 has a plan should mumps case be reported in schools

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

While the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Ellis County Health Department have identified one confirmed case of mumps in Ellis County and are working to find out how the resident might have contracted the disease, the case did not involve a Hays USD 489 student. Until there is a confirmed case, school health professionals will continue their standard practices of promote good health, according to Mary Ann Shorman, head nurse for the district.

“All we can do is tell the students about proper hand-washing techniques, covering your mouth while coughing, and staying home when you are sick,” she said.

Shorman said the recent spate of illness sweeping through schools and the community have resulted in multiple cases of influenza and stomach viruses reported.

“There’s been a lot of illness this year,” she said. “Right now, we are doing a lot of cleaning like we usually do.”

According to Shorman, district nurses are knowledgable of all the students’ medical histories, including who is up to date on their shots and who is not.

Shorman said there are a few students in the district who have not received an immunization for mumps for either religious reasons or health concerns.

“For those who have not received it (mumps immunization), the nurses are well aware,” she said.

If there would be a reported case in the district, Shorman said the nurses would make sure every student is up to date on their vaccinations. There would be a 26-day period during which those who have not received the proper vaccinations would be excused from school. Should a case be reported in the district, she said the schools would work closely with the Ellis County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In the past several weeks, there have been reported cases of mumps in Great Bend, Colby, Pittsburg and the University of Kansas.