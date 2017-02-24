Hays student among exhibitors at graphic arts exhibition opening tonight

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Packaging, print and motion graphic projects from graphic design students at Fort Hays State University will be exhibited in the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art, located on the first floor of Rarick Hall on FHSU’s campus from Friday, Feb. 24 to Wednesday, March 15.

The senior graphic design students are in a capstone course, “Professional Development in Graphic Design,” taught by Karrie Simpson Voth, interim chair of the Department of Art and Design.

The students are listed alphabetically by hometown.

Abbyville (67510): Ryce Stuckey

Cummings (66016): Shawn Lund

Hays (67601): Leonardo Cleto

Hiawatha, Iowa (66434): Verdell Haws

Hoisington (67544): Olivia Lowry

Holcomb (67851): Luis Salazar

Hutchinson (67502): Nicholas Sheridan

Jiaxing, China: Tao Tao

Kingman (67068): Adam Schonlau

Mulvane (67110): Jennifer Rayl

Salina (67401): Zack Littell

Joe McKenna

Clay Peppiatt

Tayler Peppiatt

Tai Yuan, China: Yabiao Guo

Tongxiang, China: Huanming Yan

Wamego (66547): Ashton Butler

Wichita (67215): Luke Weber

Wichita (67212): Dylan Lumpkins

Xi’an, China: Rong Wang

An opening reception for the exhibit will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. Refreshments will be served, and the students will be available to speak with guests.

Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.