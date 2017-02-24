Hays student among exhibitors at graphic arts exhibition opening tonight

FHSU University Relations and Marketing
Packaging, print and motion graphic projects from graphic design students at Fort Hays State University will be exhibited in the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art, located on the first floor of Rarick Hall on FHSU’s campus from Friday, Feb. 24 to Wednesday, March 15.
The senior graphic design students are in a capstone course, “Professional Development in Graphic Design,” taught by Karrie Simpson Voth, interim chair of the Department of Art and Design.
The students are listed alphabetically by hometown.
Abbyville (67510): Ryce Stuckey
Cummings (66016): Shawn Lund
Hays (67601): Leonardo Cleto
Hiawatha, Iowa (66434): Verdell Haws
Hoisington (67544): Olivia Lowry
Holcomb (67851): Luis Salazar
Hutchinson (67502): Nicholas Sheridan
Jiaxing, China: Tao Tao
Kingman (67068): Adam Schonlau
Mulvane (67110): Jennifer Rayl
Salina (67401): Zack Littell
Joe McKenna
Clay Peppiatt
Tayler Peppiatt
Tai Yuan, China: Yabiao Guo
Tongxiang, China: Huanming Yan
Wamego (66547): Ashton Butler
Wichita (67215): Luke Weber
Wichita (67212): Dylan Lumpkins
Xi’an, China: Rong Wang
An opening reception for the exhibit will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. Refreshments will be served, and the students will be available to speak with guests.
Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.