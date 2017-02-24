Final day to RSVP for Ellis Co. Extension insect and weed management programs

ELLIS CO. EXTENSION

The Sugarcane Aphid (SCA) left a lasting impression in 2016. Come get an update on management strategies of the Sugarcane Aphid from Sarah Zukoff, Southwest Area Extension Crops Entomologist. This meeting will focus on what strategies sorghum growers can utilize both before and during growing season to help with Sugarcane Aphids.

It will be held on Monday, February 27th beginning at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 10:45 a.m. in the Auditorium of the Agricultural Research Center – Hays, located at 1232 240th Avenue.

Following the Sugarcane Aphid meeting there will be a Weed Control Update in Field Crops beginning at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending both or just one of these programs, you are welcome to do so.

The Weed Control Update will provide research based information on how to control weeds in crop production fields, especially herbicide resistant weeds such as pigweeds, marestail, and kochia.

A noon meal will be served so RSVP is requested by Friday, February 24th call (785) 628-9430 or email Theresa at tam3@ksu.edu.