Explosion at Kansas gas plant still under investigation

RICE COUNTY – Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the explosion at the OneOk plant, 777 Avenue Y in rural Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to take aerial photos of the scene. The debris field was over a mile.

The blast, just after 9:40p.m., was felt up to 55 miles away in Hutchinson and destroyed a brick building, according Gregg Klein, with Rice County Emergency Management.

The fire was under control in about 30-minutes and there

were no injuries, according to Klein.

OneOk gathers, processes, stores and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids across the U.S