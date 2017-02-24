Area high school scoreboard for 2/24/17

Girls
Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 51 Hays High 45
Northern Plains League
Lincoln 22 St. Johns-Tipton 56
Southern Cloud 40 Natoma 22
Great Western Activities Conference
Colby 35 Ulyssess 55
Hugoton 75 Holcomb 44
Western Kansas Liberty League
Cheylin 25 Logan 46
Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 66 Hays High 61
Northern Plains League
Lincoln 27 St. Johns-Tipton 57
Southern Cloud 50 Natoma 35
Great Western Activities Conference
Hugoton 71 Holcomb 36
Western Kansas Liberty League
Cheylin 25 Logan 51
*Non-league
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andover 65, Goddard 53
Buhler 63, El Dorado 43
Burlingame 76, Heritage Christian 44
Council Grove 72, West Franklin 52
Elyria Christian 53, Tescott 33
Gardner-Edgerton 70, Blue Valley Southwest 55
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Natoma 35
Highland Park 64, Emporia 52
Holcomb 71, Hugoton 36
Immaculata 52, Pleasant Ridge 38
Jackson Heights 47, Horton 41
KC Piper 66, KC Turner 43
Lawrence 77, Lawrence Free State 57
Logan 51, Cheylin 25
Maize 65, Salina South 49
Manhattan 55, Shawnee Heights 46
McPherson 70, Augusta 36
Ottawa 60, Spring Hill 47
SM West 64, Leavenworth 40
Smoky Valley 54, Kingman 52
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Lincoln 27
Topeka Seaman 54, Topeka West 40
Washburn Rural 59, Junction City 56
Wichita Collegiate 72, Wellington 51
Wichita Trinity 52, Wichita Independent 19
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Great Bend 51, Hays 45
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Basehor-Linwood 52, KC Bishop Ward 50
Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29
Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43
Buhler 68, El Dorado 66
BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31
Columbus 46, Chanute 43
Council Grove 62, West Franklin 18
DeSoto 58, Baldwin 51
Elyria Christian 53, Tescott 40
Emporia 58, Highland Park 42
Fort Scott 42, Parsons 36
Gardner-Edgerton 43, Blue Valley Southwest 24
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22
Goddard 51, Andover 43
Hiawatha 43, Holton 41, OT
Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44
Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50
Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28
Jefferson North 44, Oskaloosa 28
Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33
Labette County 59, Independence 44
Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20
Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43
Leavenworth 61, SM West 34
Logan 46, Cheylin 25
Madison/Hamilton 49, Pleasanton 46
Maize 52, Salina South 32
Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30
Marais des Cygnes Valley 39, Altoona-Midway 31
McPherson 68, Augusta 28
Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33
Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57
Paola 52, Louisburg 38
Pittsburg 49, Coffeyville 21
Rural Vista 40, Lebo 37
Salina Central 43, Newton 36
SM East 53, SM South 49
SM North 55, SM Northwest 39
Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 48
Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31
Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33
Ulysses 55, Colby 35
Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44
Waverly 55, Maranatha Academy 29
Wichita Collegiate 52, Wellington 22
Wichita Trinity 36, Wichita Independent 23
Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Play-In
Salina Sacred Heart 42, Bennington 26