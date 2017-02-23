Stingy defense leads Tiger women to big win over Southwest Baptist

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women held Southwest Baptist to a season-low in points in field goal percentage and closed out the regular season with a 74-48 win Thursday night at the Meyer Sports Center. The Tigers (21-7, 12-7 MIAA) scored 30 points off turnovers and held the Bearcats (15-12, 7-11 MIAA) to 34-percent shooting.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Taylor Chandler hit her first 3-pointer since early December to trigger a 26-8 first half run which pushed the lead to 18. The Tigers went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27 and led by as many as 28 down the stretch.

Tatyana Legette led the Tigers with 13 points and nine rebounds. Jill Faxon and Nikola Kacperska both added 12. Chandler scored eight and had six steals and three assists.