Phillipsburg resident Rayleen Ann Miles passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at her home in Phillipsburg at the age of 34.

She was born Aug. 3, 1982, in Phillipsburg, KS, the daughter of Breton & Renee (Shellito) Miles.

Survivors include her parents and her son, Rhett Shelton, all of Phillipsburg; and her sister, Blythe McClintock, of Hutchinson, KS.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in the SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Phillipsburg, with Father George Chalbhagam officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Friends may sign the book on Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 25 & 26, from noon – 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice Services or Phillips County Home Health. Online condolences may be sent to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.