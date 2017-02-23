Police shooting: 4 dead including suspect during Kan. murder investigation

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County are investigating the death of 3 people and the death of another in an officer involved shooting.

Just after 12:30a.m. Thursday, Newton Police and Harvey County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of North Spencer, according to a media release.

Arriving officers found three people had been killed. Witnesses led officers to a suspect, who confronted officers with a shotgun.

The suspect was shot by a Newton officer. He was transported to Newton Medical Center. Police reported his death just after 3 a.m.

No officers were injured.

Harvey County Sheriff’s Cpl. Boese says authorities are trying to determine a motive and the relationship between the shooter and the victims. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Authorities also are questioning a woman who may have been involved, but Boese could provide no other details about her.

A request has been made to Kansas Bureau of Investigation for assistance. Law enforcement is looking for another person who was at the scene, but do not believe there is any danger to the public.