SALINE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Executive Plaza the 1500 Block of East Iron in Salina.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects, a white male and female, flee the area on foot.

K-9 units were assisting in the search for the suspects, according to police.

No additional details were released.