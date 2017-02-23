Mumps cases confirmed at NW Kansas high school

THOMAS COUNTY— Three Colby High School students have been confirmed with cases of mumps.

Thomas County Health Department administrator Emily Strange says the Thomas County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the first case Monday.

Read the note to parents. USD 315 Mumps Information

Strange says the departments are working to find where the students contracted the illness.

Five cases were reported in Crawford County earlier this month. and a possible case was also reported last week at Great Bend High School.

The most common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands. These glands are located under the ears. The swelling may be on one side or both sides. Some people who get the mumps have very mild or no symptoms and may not know they have the disease.