Hays Public Library offers resume prep, photo ID workshops on Saturday

HPL

The Hays Public Library is offering multiple opportunities to adults in Hays and Ellis County on Saturday.

Resume Prep Workshop – This Saturday, Feb. 25th at 10 AM, FHSU professor Rose Helen-Hart will be conducting a free resume workshop for adults. The workshop will take place in the young adult computer lab on the second floor of the library. Space is limited, so you can reserve a spot by calling 785-625-9014 or stopping at the front desk. Without a reservation, remaining seats will be first come, first serve. This workshop is an excellent opportunity for updating or creating a job-winning resume.

Photo Identification Day – The library’s Kansas Room will be hosting a photo identification day on Saturday. The public is invited to stop by the Kansas Room between 10 AM and 2 PM to look through some old photos of Hays and Ellis County. The library boasts a large collection of photos in the Kansas Room, but many have unidentified places, events and people. Stop by and see if you can help us solve a mystery or two!

For more information about these and other programs and events, call 785.625.9014 or visit www.hayspublib.org.