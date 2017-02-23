FHSU baseball shut out in MIAA opener

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped its MIAA opener Thursday afternoon against third-ranked Central Missouri, 10-0. The Tigers dipped to 6-5 overall after suffering the run-rule loss, while the Mules improved to 8-2 overall on the young season.

The Tiger bats struggled all day, recording just three singles in the game. UCM starter Zach Girrens was rolling out of the gate and did not allow a hit until Clayton Basgall got a good piece of the ball, sending it into right field to break up the no-hitter with two outs in the fifth inning. Ryan Imber and Nick Hammeke each added a base knock in the sixth. Dayton Pomeroy reached twice after drawing a pair of walks, but none of the five baserunners reached third base.

Gerrens closed out the day with a complete game three-hitter, giving up just two walks while striking out seven.

Alex Ruxlow (2-2) picked up the loss for FHSU, lasting just 2.1 innings while giving up seven runs on eight hits and striking out one batter.

Easton Palmer came on in relief for his second appearance of the season, slowing the hot UCM bats by retiring five-straight batters before giving up one run on three hits. Austin Weiser also performed well out of the pen, retiring all five Mules he faced and picking up one strikeout.

Austin Liverant made his debut on the mound when he entered the game in the seventh inning. The Mules ended the game when they scored two runs thanks to a hit batter, a double and a wild pitch.

The Tigers get another shot at the Mules on Friday (Feb. 24) when they go head-to-head in the second game of this three-game series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.