Don Owens passed away on February 17, 2017 at the age of 67. Don was born December 2,1950 in Quinter, KS. He was the 7th of 9 children born to John and Angie Owens. He suffered from multiple sclerosis for more than twenty eight years. He worked for Ross Boone as long as he could before the disease robbed him of the strength to continue. If Don was questioned about his disease, he always said “there are others that are worse off than I am”. He was a man of few words, but his courage and perseverance were an inspiration to anyone who knew him.

As the disease progressed and he could no longer use his legs, he would scoot around on the floor in order to vacuum his carpet. He never wanted anyone to feel sorry for him. Don also had a special place in his heart for his pet dogs. He had several over the years who were his constant companions and helped him thru the trials of his illness. Don willed his body to science in the hopes that it would help to find a cure for this dreaded disease.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angie; and brothers Larry and “Spud”. Survivors include a daughter, Belinda; Sisters Ginny, Rose, Kathy and Susie; brothers, Butch and Tom; a number of nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends.

Thank you to all of the family and friends who supported and encouraged him through the years. Thank you also to Dr. Doug and all staff, for their exceptional care of Don through the course of his disease, especially in the final years of his life. He will greatly missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace!

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Don Owens Memorial fund. Contributions may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752.

Services will take place at a later date.