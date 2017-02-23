TMP upends Trinity

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 72, Hutch-Trinity 41

Boys: TMP 50, Hutch-Trinity 43

HAYS, Kan-The TMP Lady Monarchs were dominant early and often in their match-up with Hutchinson-Trinity on Thursday night at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. The Lady Monarchs opened up a 15 point lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to a 13-2 run midway through the quarter. TMP closed the first up 23-8.

The second quarter was much of the same as the Lady Monarchs pushed their lead to 30 points by halftime. TMP was 6-11 from three point range in the first half and held a 22-7 advantage on the boards. Madyson Koerner continued her stellar play with 18 points in the opening half.

Trinity shaved one point off the lead in the third quarter and TMP led 60-31 after three quarters. TMP played everyone in the fourth quarter and cruised to their 17th straight win, 72-41. Koerner led the Lady Monarchs with 23 tonight who improve to 19-1 on the season and will host Phillipsburg in the opening round of sub-state play on Monday.

Two teams led by long time head coaches locked horns in the boys game as TMP hosted Hutchinson-Trinity. It was a lot of defense and struggling offenses in the first quarter. TMP hit their first bucket at the 3:16 mark of the quarter and trailed 8-5 after one quarter.

TMP tied the game on a Luke Ruder three pointer at the start of the second quarter. Trinity would fight back to take a 19-12 lead late. The Monarchs cut the lead to one thanks to a 6-0 run spearheaded by Chase Werth who scored four of the six points. Trinity would score the next six points to lead 25-18.

TMP’s cold shooting continued in the third quarter and the Celtics took advantage and had a double digit lead, 40-29, going to the fourth quarter. That’s when TMP kicked into high gear. The Monarchs dominated the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor, outscoring Trinity 21-3, and picking up the 50-43.

TMP improves to 12-8 on the season with the victory and will be on the road in Ellsworth on Tuesday to open up 3A Sub-State play.

