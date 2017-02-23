1 dead, suspect in custody after Kansas restaurant shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Johnson County are investigating a shooting and a suspect is in custody.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a bar and grill in the 2100 Block of East 151 Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers found 3 men with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one man died.

Just after 12:40 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s office in Clinton responded to a call and took the shooting suspect into custody.

No names were released early Thursday.