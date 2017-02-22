Virginia Lee (Pfeifer) Jacobs

passed away on February 19, 2017, after several battles with cancer. Her husband, son, and daughter were honored to care for her at home the last six months of life. Each are incredibly thankful and humbled not only by the experience of caring for her, but also the love, authenticity, sincerity, faithful devotion, and gratitude she showed with a smile each and every day throughout her battle.

Virginia was born June 13, 1936, to Peter and Rosa (Liberto – birth name; Kloppertanz – adopted name) Pfeifer of Hays, Kansas. She was the 12th child of 17 living children; 9 boys and 8 girls – all raised on a farm with an abundance of love and faith. Her smile and kindness was a light to all; she lived by her Mother’s motto of “Smile and the world will smile with you!”

In 1950, she was called to the Community of the Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du lac, Wisconsin. She vowed to devote her time to the church, mission work, and the service of others. In 1968 she was called to continue her service to care for her elderly, ill parents. She returned to Hays, Kansas, was employed with Baxter Travenol, and with the help of her sisters (Sr. Julia and AnnaMary), Peter and Rosa were cared for with the same love they had given their children until they passed away (Peter – 1980; Rosa – 1982). In 1972, Virginia was called to take the vow of marriage to James A. Jacobs of Hays, Kansas. After Travenol relocated out of state, she became a rehabilitation and home health caregiver, which she continued over 45 years. Her lifetime of service also included being an avid volunteer and servant within the community and member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Survivors include her husband James; a son, Franciscus Wolfgang; a daughter, Dr. Clarine Magdalena; and a granddaughter, Daniella. Additional survivors include one brother, Herbert Pfeifer and wife Henrietta of Ohio as well as five sisters: Sr. Julia Pfeifer C.S.A. of Wisconsin, Ritha Linenberger of Colorado, Twila and husband Harold Smith of Kansas, Clarine and husband Jim Baker of Indiana, and Doloris and husband Ralph Peterson of Kansas. In-law survivors include Sandy, Velma, Betty, JoAnn, and Nita.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Peter and Rosa Pfeifer; Sr. Alma Rose Pfeifer C.S.A.; Anna Mary and husband Alvin Fisher; brother-in-law Kenneth Linenberger (husband of Ritha); Eugene Pfeifer; Floyd Pfeifer; Gerald Pfeifer; James Pfeifer; Julius Pfeifer and wife Rosie; Paul Pfeifer; Gilbert Pfeifer; and Al Pfeifer and first wife Edna.

A celebration of her life and service to others will be at the following Hays, Kansas locations: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Friday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Saturday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A rosary will be at 6:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to the F.W. Jacobs Family Trust, 302 East 6th Street, Hays, KS 67601. Donations will be distributed according to Virginia’s wishes. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com