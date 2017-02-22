Straub named Covenant Builders Hometown Hero

Doris Straub has been named the latest Covenant Builders Hometown Hero, and she was honored at the Fort Hays State University basketball games on Tuesday.

From her nomination:

Doris Straub is a true blessing to the Otis Community and always has a laugh or a smile to share. She is a long time employee at the Otis Bison School district and every student that passes through Otis-Bison knows Doris from her delicious meals she prepares daily for them as a cook for the school. She is a very active member of the Otis Lions Club including holding the treasurer role for quite some time.

Doris has been involved in hundreds of projects throughout her life, including sacking candy for the Christmas parade, taking tickets at most Otis Bison athletic events, cooking turkeys for the community Thanksgiving meal, etc.… She is also a founding member and one of several driving forces behind the Otis beautification committee. Last, but certainly not least, Doris has donated hundreds of hours through her church, St. Ann’s in Olmitz to help the youth raise money for various trips they take by helping/leading the youth in making and baking several hundred bierocks and kolaches.

For these reason and many more, Doris Straub is a Hometown Hero.