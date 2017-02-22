O’Malley’s exploratory campaign for Kan. governor comes to Hays

Submitted

Ed O’Malley, President and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, is bringing a different kind of campaign to the Hays Arts Council on February 27th. As part of O’Malley’s exploratory campaign for Governor of Kansas, O’Malley will host a Town Hall Discussion regarding the future of Kansas at the Hays Arts Council, 112 W. 11th Street, from 6-7pm on Monday, February 27th.

The Hays event is part of a series of small roundtables and larger town hall discussions that O’Malley is holding across the entire state. These gatherings are bringing engaged Kansans together — not just to hear Ed’s message of leadership but to actively share and discuss their own ideas as citizen leaders of the state.

O’Malley established three goals for the listening tour when he decided to embark on his exploratory campaign: to listen and learn from a multitude of Kansans about the direction and future of our state, engage and inspire an audience to think differently about political leadership, and demonstrate a new and different type of political discourse.

The public is invited to join the Ed O’Malley Town Hall Discussion in Hays on February 27th. For more information about Ed O’Malley, visit http://omalleyforkansas.com/ or contact Jamie Hunt at jamiejhunt@cox.net or Mark Quayle at mtquayle@yahoo.com.