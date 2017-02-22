Man held on $130K bond for Kan. domestic abuse formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Kansas man arrested on February 12 after a domestic altercation has been formally charged.

William Woodmansee, 23, Hutchinson, remains jailed on a bond of $130,500 and was read the seven charges that includes three counts of aggravated battery for the abuse of the victim. That includes striking her in the mouth, the use of a knife and allegedly choking her.

Other charges include criminal threat, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

He is accused of battering, threatening and holding a victim against her will at a residence in the 1500 block of East Sixth in Hutchinson.

She at some point managed to get away from the suspect, made it to another residence and was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

During the investigation, police found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside of it.

With the charges filed, the case now moves to a waiver-status docket.