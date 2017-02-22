Lois Lee LaRue, 53, Hays, died Monday, February 20, 2017 at her home.

She was born May 31, 1963 in Russell, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Mary Alice (Fleming) Craven. On September 22, 1985 she was united in marriage to David “Moose” LaRue in Hays. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2010.

Lois was an LPN nurse for many years at Hays Good Samaritan Center. She enjoyed cooking, going to the lake, and listening to music; but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her kids and her dog, Scamper.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Alice of Hays, two sons; Chad LaRue of Salina, and Jeremy LaRue and wife Kendra of Hays, two brothers; David Craven and wife Rosalyn and Mike Craven and wife Darla, all of Hays; mother-in-Law, Audrey LaRue of Hays, and her beloved dog Scamper.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harold, her husband, David, and her father-in-law, Paul D. LaRue.

A celebration of Lois’ life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall Street, Hays, with Pastor Will Haworth and Pastor Celeste Lasich officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hays Medical Center and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent in care of Hays Memorial Chapel, 1906 Pine St. Hays, KS 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.