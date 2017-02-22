Janice Marie (Richmeier) Nusser, age 57, passed away on Feb. 17, 2017 at the Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita, KS.

She was born on June 23, 1959 at Hoxie, KS, the daughter of E. J. (Elmer) and Mary Jean (Aich) Richmeier.

Janice was a Medical Receptionist for the Stafford County Health Department, St. John, KS. She graduated from St. John High School in 1977, attended the Sydney Hairdressing College and was a resident of St. John, KS since 1975. Her memberships include, St. John The Apostle Catholic Church and Altar Society. On Nov. 19, 1977 she married Phillip E. Nusser at St. John, KS, he survives.

Other survivors include both parents of Shell Knob, MO; two sons, Jeremy W. Nusser, Wichita, KS, Justin L. Nusser, Stafford, KS; a brother Glenn Richmeier (Jennifer), Tampa Bay, FL; two sisters, Brenda Rose & fiancée Danny Spain, Edwards, MO, Lisa Bascue (Brad), Olathe, KS; brother-in-law, Kelly Nusser (Beth), Lyons, KS; sister-in-law, Lori Nusser, St. John, KS; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Lee and Fred Joseph Richmeier. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, St. John, KS with Father Michael Klag presiding. Vigil service will be 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the church.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. John The Apostle Catholic Church in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.