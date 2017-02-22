High school basketball sub-state brackets

The Kansas High School Activities Association released the sub-state brackets Wednesday for classes 3 through 1A for next week’s basketball tournaments.

At the 3A Russell girls sub-state TMP is the No. 1 seed and they will host eight-seed Phillipsburg on Monday at 7pm. The winner will play the winner of the four versus five matchup between Beloit and Norton.

On the other side of the bracket Russell is the No. 2 seed and will take on Minneapolis, the seven-seed. The winner play the winner of No. 3 Ellsworth and six-seed Hoisington.

3A Russell girls sub-state bracket

Norton it the top seed on the boys side and will host Russell, the No. 8 seed Tuesday. The winner will take on the winner of No. 4 Ellsworth and five-seed TMP. The Monarchs will take on the Bearcats Tuesday at 7pm in Ellsworth.

Phillipsburg is the No. 2 seed and will take on seven-seed Minneapolis in the first round. The winner will play either No. 3 Beloit or six-seed Hoisington.

3A Russell boys sub-state bracket

At the 2A Plainville sub-state the Hoxie girls are the top seed and will take on eight-seed Oberlin in the first round on Monday. The winner will play the winner of Tuesday game between No. 4 Rawlins County and five-seed Ellis.

Hill City is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Trego in the opening round on Tuesday. On Monday three-seed Plainville hosts No. 6 Smith Center. The two winners will meet in Friday’s semifinals.

2A Plainville girls sub-state

The Hoxie boys are the No. 1 seed at the Plainville sub-state and will host Oberlin on Monday. They winner of that game will play the winner on Monday’ game between No. 4 Hill City and No. 5 Rawlins County.

Plainville earned the No. 2 seed and will host seven-seed Smith Center on Monday with the winner playing the winner of three-seed Ellis and No. 6 Trego on Thursday.

2A Plainville boys sub-state

1A-D1 Osborne sub-state

boys bracket

girls bracket

1A-D1 Quinter sub-state

boys bracket

girls bracket