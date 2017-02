The Hays High School Industrial Tech Association is hosting a chili feed on Friday in the HHS cafeteria from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit the club in building their electro rally race cars. The meal includes a cinnamon roll and one of the following: a bowl of chili, a chili dog or a Frito chili pie.

Ticket cost is $7 for adults and $5 for kids.