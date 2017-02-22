FHSU wrestling jumps to No. 11 in the nation; Tooley vaults into individual rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State jumped to No. 11 in the latest edition of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association Poll, released on Monday (Feb. 20). This is the highest ranking of the year for the Tigers, after sitting at No. 16 in the prior two polls. Tied with FHSU for the 11th spot is Findlay University.

Individually the Tigers have four wrestlers in the current edition of the poll with one newcomer and three that have been there all season long.

At 157 pounds Greg Tooley enters the national rankings for the first time this season and jumps all the way up to the No. 3 slot. Tooley has been a force all season long for the Tigers going 22-3. With consecutive wins over defending national champion and then No. 2 wrestler in the nation Destin McCauley of Nebraska-Kearney two weeks ago, coaches took notice and placed Tooley one spot ahead of McCauley in the latest rankings. Tooley was the lone individual champion for FHSU at the MIAA Tournament.

Brandon Ball has remained a fixture in the rankings at 141. He is No. 11 in the latest poll with a very impressive 31-5 record on the year.

Jon Inman slides one spot to the No. 3 position at 197 pounds. Inman, who had been No. 2 all season, flip-flopped positions with Greg Wilson of Central Oklahoma after dropping his only two matches of the season to Wilson, in a dual and the MIAA Championship Tournament bout. Inman is 22-2 overall.

Christian Lance jumps one spot in the heavyweight division to No. 8. Lance currently leads the Tigers in wins with an impressive 40-6 record on the year.

D2 Wrestling Coaches Poll – February 20

FHSU Sports Information