FHSU softball sweeps Wayne State in home opener

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State softball swept a doubleheader with Wayne State (Neb.) on Wednesday at Tiger Stadium in Hays. The Tigers won game one in walk-off fashion, 2-1, then cruised to a 7-0 win in game two. FHSU improved to 5-8 overall on the season, while WSC went to 1-7 overall.

Game 1: Fort Hays State 2, Wayne State 1

Veronica Knittig delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh of game one to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 win. With two outs and a runner on third, she drove the ball to the left center gap over the outstretched arm of the center fielder.

Hailey Chapman had another strong outing in the pitching circle, throwing a complete game with five hits and four walks allowed. She struck out six and moved to 4-4 on the season, lowering her season ERA to 2.28. Her only blemish came in the sixth after a leadoff walk. She allowed what initially looked to be a single that turned into a double due to a bad hop in the outfield. The runner scored from second on the play.

The Tigers scored their first run of the game in the fifth with singles from Ashley Beavers, Bailey Kennedy and then an RBI single from Lily Sale. A dropped fly ball in left field in the seventh off the bat of Kennedy led to Knittig’s game-winning hit.

Riley Vanderveen took the loss for Wayne State, moving to 0-3 on the season. She allowed just one earned run on eight hits, while striking out four.

Game 2: Fort Hays State 7, Wayne State 0

The Tigers picked up two runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 7-0 victory. Carrie Clarke earned her first win of the season, pitching five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and four strikeouts. Kylie Strand pitched the final two innings and allowed just a hit and a walk.

Candace Bollig started the scoring in the first inning with two outs, driving home Bailey Kennedy with an RBI single. Tess Gray followed with a single that setup an RBI single for Bailey Boxberger to make it 2-0.

In the third inning, Bollig struck again with an RBI triple scoring Veronica Knittig. The ground in left field this time played in favor of the Tigers as the ball took a wicked hop to the left past the fielder. Bollig came in to score on a wild pitch, then after a Boxberger double, Strand picked up an RBI single.

In the fifth, Boxberger capped a 3-for-3 game with a two-run home run to left field, her second homer of the season. She finished with three RBI in the game.

Allison Niemeier surrendered the first five runs in 2.1 innings pitched, while Riley Vanderveen pitched the final 3.2 innings and allowed two runs.

The Tigers will enjoy a week off before returning to action on March 3 in Edmond, Oklahoma at Oklahoma Christian University. FHSU and OCU are scheduled to play three games, with the final game of the series on March 4.

FHSU Sports Information