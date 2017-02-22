FHSU reschedules speech by former coach

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Former high school football coach Herman Boone, whose story was told in the movie “Remember the Titans,” was scheduled to speak at Fort Hays State University on March 7. Due to a family issue, Boone’s talk at FHSU has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at FHSU’s Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Boone’s appearance, where he will share his story of enduring racial intolerance, is part of the Embrace Difference programming campaign developed by the Center for Civic Leadership.