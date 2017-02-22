FHSU provost Glynn takes position at Virginia university

By ROBBY KORTH

The Roanoke (Va.) Times

Ireland native Graham Glynn will be Radford (Va.) University’s new provost, marking the highest profile hire made yet by first-year university President Brian Hemphill.

Glynn currently serves in the same role at Fort Hays State University.

As RU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, Glynn will be paid an initial salary of $280,000. He is scheduled to start his new job July 1.

Glynn offered his resignation at FHSU in January, effective at the end of the fiscal year.

Republished with permission.