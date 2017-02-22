Dorothy Ruth Jackson was born March 27, 1921, in McPherson, Kansas, to Nathan and Effie (Sallman) Olson. She passed away February 19, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society in Oberlin, Kansas, at the age of 95.

Dorothy’s family lived in McPherson until she was nine years old. They then moved to Oberlin where Dorothy attended Oberlin Elementary School and graduated from Decatur Community High School in 1939.

On March 4, 1948, Dorothy married James Jackson at the Lund Covenant Church southwest of Oberlin. For the first seven years of their marriage, they lived on farms near Oberlin and Cedar Bluffs. They eventually moved to McCook, Nebraska.

Dorothy worked for the KN Gas Company in Oberlin and McCook. She was a member of the Oberlin Covenant Church and McCook Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Esther Carlson of Oberlin; sister-in-law, Marjorie Olson of Oberlin; nephews and nieces, Joyce Hartzog, Connie Modlin, Bruce Olson, Ward Olson, Ken Hunter and Shirley Wielin; in addition to other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband in 1997; parents; brother, Harold Olson; nephew, Ron Carlson; and niece, Vicky Hunter.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 21st at 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Oberlin with Pastor Chris Nelson officiating

Burial: Oberlin Cemetery

Memorial Funds: Evangelical Covenant Church or Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas in care of the family or funeral home

Visitation: Tuesday after 8:00 a.m. at the church