Dorothy F. Brandfas, age 92, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 6, 1924 in Arapahoe, Colorado, the daughter of Bryan and Toy Hunter.

At the age of 21, Dorothy moved to Scott City, Kansas where she and a friend became the first nurse aides at the Scott County Hospital.

Memberships include the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary of Scott City, Kansas and First Christian Church of Scott City, Kansas.

On March 7, 1945 she married Ernest L. Brandfas in Garden City, Kansas. He passed away on June 15, 2008 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Survivors Include her One Son – Richard & Regina Brandfas of Rogers, Arkansas, One Daughter – Judy & Donnie Morris of Rogers, Arkansas, Two Brothers – Lawrence Hunter of Montrose, Colorado, Charles Hunter of Montrose, Colorado, One Sister – Hazel Pool of Lamar, Colorado, Seven Grandchildren – Joseph Brandfas, Jai Morris, Shane Morris, Ty Morris, Sebrina Reed, Donette Johnson, Darin Morris, Twelve Great Grandchildren – Brandy, Brock, Joseph II, Damien, Tanner, Darian, Triston, Allison, Olivia, Micah, Clay, Jaxon and Six Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband, Two Brothers – Herold Hunter, & Leo Hunter and One Sister – Mary Matusic.

Funeral Service will be held First Christian Church in Scott City, Kansas at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017 with Steve Payne presiding.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.