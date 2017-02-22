Phillipsburg resident Darel D. Olliff passed away Wed. Feb 22 at the Phillips County Retirement Center in Philliipsburg at the age of 83. He was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Kensington, KS, the son of Arel & Minnie (Lowrey) Olliff. He was a retired funeral director.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of the home; 2 sons, Kenton of Hays & Gary of St. Peters, MO & 2 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sat. Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the Huck Boyd Community Center with Pastor LeRoy Herder officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 9:00 Thursday & 9:00 to 9:00 Friday with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:30 Friday evening at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Phillips County Christian Foundation or the First Christian Church Local Missions.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.