Cause of explosion at Kansas gas plant under investigation

RICE COUNTY – Investigators are on the scene of an explosion at the OneOk plant, 777 Avenue Y in rural Rice County.

The blast was felt across a wide area of central Kansas. There were no injuries, according Rice County Communications.

OneOk does oil and gas production, natural gas processing, gathering, storage and transmission, according to the company web site.

Check Hays Post for additional details as they become available.