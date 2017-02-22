🎥The Latest: Kansas House votes to override Brownback tax bill veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the debate in Kansas over raising income taxes to balance the state budget (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The Kansas House has voted to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The vote Wednesday was 85-40. That’s one vote more than the two-thirds majority necessary in the 125-member House.

The House’s action clears the way for an attempt to override in the Senate.

The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would increase income tax rates and end an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. The bill would reverse key Brownback tax policies.

8:45 a.m.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has fulfilled his promise to veto a bill that would have increase personal income taxes to help balance the budget.

Brownback acted Wednesday during a Statehouse news conference. He had pledged to veto the measure during a Tuesday night banquet of the supportive Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would have increase income tax rates and ended an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.

