🎥 Developer looking for city support of new 48-unit ‘moderate housing’

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

An area of south Hays that has long been the scene of city code violations is the site of proposed new income-qualified housing by the Overland Property Group (OPG), Leawood.

The developer has already built three phases of StonePost multi-family housing near the Hays Aquatic Park.

Matt Gillam, OPG vice-president of development, said the area around the former Fort Hays Trailer Park, 615 E. 5th, needs more revitalization.

“It’s been very difficult for us to find a site that meets all our stringent qualifications,” Gillam told Hays City Commissioners during their work session last week. “We feel our investment there, about $6 million in hard construction costs, will really do a lot to start this neighborhood in a revitalization process.”

OPG has an option contract on the land which expires in Dec.

“The Reserves at StonePost Phase 4 will be a stand-alone complex with its own clubhouse, and a different building style which is a little bit more refined, which we think will fit the community even better than the other phases have,” Gillam said. The development, sitting just north of the Highway 183 Bypass, will be fenced with a gated access entry.

The property is currently nearly vacant with a few abandoned house trailers and storage buildings still on site. “The view from the bypass will be a lot different than it is now,” he added.

The site plan is still very preliminary and “will change as we talk to city staff,” Gillam pointed out. Adding to the revitalization of the area would be a walk-bridge between the housing development and ball parks to the west. Gillam said OPG would contribute half the costs of building the structure. “We think that’s kind of important in connecting these neighborhoods and helping the revitalization…we’re investing $6 million and betting on a neighborhood and hoping we can help turn it around.”

Commissioner Sandy Jacobs said she was pleased OPG’s property choice. “That’s a gateway to our community, and, as we all know, today it’s not very lovely.” Jacobs also liked the idea of a bridge over the water draw. “That’s really an attractive point to me. At some point, it’d be nice for the city to finish the bike path all the way down through there,” she suggested.

A substantial amount of the construction work would be done by Hays contractors using local suppliers. Gillam noted the land is located within the flood plain and a lot of fill dirt would have to be brought in.

As part of the process in applying for Kansas Housing Resources Corporation low-income housing tax credits, OPG requires a Resolution of Support from the city, which city staff is recommending.

“With this type of financing, it’s affordable housing. These tenants are people with jobs, working class,” Gillam explained.

“We have a very strict timeline because of the way this program works. It’s a highly competitive process. Hays getting this money would be a very big deal because there’s only a fixed amount of money out there.” If the tax credits are awarded, construction would begin in mid-October with a grand opening planned for April, 2018.

Gillam told city commissioners his group has “developed, built and owned” similar housing in six states and “not sold a single property since Day 1 in 2004. That’s a little bit different than other developers who are a kind of ‘turn and burn’-type model which is really the opposite of us.”

He also noted the same woman has been property manager for StonePost Phases 1, 2 and 3 in Hays since they were built starting in 2006.

Commissioners will consider signing the letter of support at their meeting Thursday night.

See the complete Feb. 23 agenda here.