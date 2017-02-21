Teams continue lake search for missing Kan. teen

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Authorities continue efforts to find a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since a boating accident Saturday. The search transitioned from a rescue to a recovery effort on Monday night.

The teenager, identified Tuesday as Cameron Karcher of Gardner, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, was on a boat that capsized on the Douglas County Lake late Saturday.

Another 17-year-old boy on the boat was able to surface and swim to campers, who called 911. His name was not released on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a boat was found Monday afternoon but authorities haven’t determined if it is the boat the teenagers were on.

Douglas County underwater divers and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are helping with the search.

The AP contributed to this report.