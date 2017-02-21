Sunny, warm Tuesday

Today Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

ThursdayA 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday NightA chance of rain before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

FridayA 30 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.