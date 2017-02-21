No. 25 Wichita State rolls through Evansville

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Shaq Morris had 18 points, Connor Frankamp and Markis McDuffie added 13 apiece and No. 25 Wichita State announced its return to the Top 25 with a 109-83 blitz of Evansville on Tuesday night.

Landry Shamet added 12 points and Darral Willis Jr. had 11 for the Shockers (26-4, 16-1 Missouri Valley), who finally elbowed their way into the poll this week for the sixth straight season.

They might just keep on rising if they continue to win. The nation’s No. 2 team in scoring margin and one of the best defensive teams in the country hasn’t lost since Jan. 14.

Jaylon Brown had 25 points to lead Evansville (14-16, 5-12), which has dropped nine straight to Wichita State. Dru Smith hit 5 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.