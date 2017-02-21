Monday afternoon grass fire burns 35 acres in Ellis County

Hays Post

Ellis County Rural Fire crews were called to a grass fire Monday afternoon in the area of 2500 Feedlot Road.

Crews were initially called to a structure fire just after 4:15 p.m. with crews from Hays, Ellis, Victoria, Catharine and Munjor all responding. When they arrived on scene, they instead found a grass fire.

Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers said the fire burned approximately 35 acres of CRP, pasture and milo stubble.

The fire was fueled by strong north winds and, according to Myers, it was almost a mile long but only a couple of hundred feet wide.

Myers said they were fortunate that some many crews responded because of the conditions “it could have been a lot worse.”

A total of 12 trucks and 33 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined.