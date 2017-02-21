LDI donates $1,000 to United Way of Dodge City

Submitted

LDI presented a $1,000 check to representatives from United Way of Dodge City after they winning the 3rd annual “Win $1,000 For Your Favorite Charity” Facebook contest. United Way of Dodge City will use the money to expand its community impact work through education, income and health.

This was the third year for LDI’s “Win $1,000 For Your Favorite Charity” giveaway. Over 20 organizations and special community projects across Kansas were nominated. Last year’s winner was Golden Belt Humane Society which used the donation to help with expenses for many animals in need.

“Each and every charity nominated was deserving and we appreciate all they do for our communities,” said Shelly Macumber, Marketing Director at LDI. “I was able to meet some of the volunteers and board members of United Way of Dodge City and they are one of a kind. The support of these compassionate people has definitely played a significant role in enriching the lives of many people across the Dodge City community.”

The “Win $1,000 For Your Favorite Charity” contest is an example of LDI’s commitment to serving Kansas through its full-service dealerships, product support and a “doing what it takes” attitude to provide customers with the best quality products, parts and service.

“The contest was fun and nerve-racking all at the same time, especially if you are fundraising against other organizations. We are grateful to all those who expended time and effort to vote for us. It was all about the votes,” said Gayle Ausmus, Executive Director of United Way of Dodge City. “United Way of Dodge City is an umbrella organization funding 17 partner agencies that will benefit from donations like this. Thank you LDI for your support of local our local communities.”

United Way of Dodge City brings together people from business, government, education, health care, faith groups, non-profits and ordinary citizens. United Way does not support just one issue or cause. They provide resources that tackle multiple issues with a single contribution. Every dollar donated stays in their area to help the communities.

You can help United Way of Dodge City improve lives and strengthen communities by giving your time and talents. Follow United Way of Dodge City on Facebook to learn more on how you can help or visit them on their website at http://www.unitedwaydodgecity.org/.