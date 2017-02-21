Kacperska leads Tiger women to senior night win over Nebraska-Kearney

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Senior Nikola Kacperska scored 12 points, Tatyana Legette added 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Fort Hays State women to a hard fought 64-43 win over Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday night at Gross Coliseum.

The Tigers (20-7, 11-7 MIAA) used an 11-2 run over a four and a half minute stretch of the third and fourth quarters to push their lead to nine. UNK (11-15, 7-11 MIAA) closed the gap to seven when Kackpersa and Jill Faxon hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 13.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

FHSU shot 40-percent for the game including 67-percent in the fourth quarter as they win 20 games for a record sixth straight season.

The Tigers four seniors, Jill Faxon, Sarah Pimentel, Nikola Kacperska and Taylor Chandler are now 61-3 at home during their careers.